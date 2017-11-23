Ministry: Five Bus Runs Cancelled On Friday

November 23, 2017 | 1 Comment

The cancellation of bus runs continue, with the Ministry releasing a list of bus cancellations for tomorrow morning, Friday November 24th, with five bus runs cancelled so far.

  1. Onion Jiuce says:
    November 24, 2017

    What happened. Did the minibuses go on strike????

