Ministry: 64 Bus Runs Cancelled On Monday

November 27, 2017 | 3 Comments

The cancellation of bus runs continue, with the Ministry releasing a list of bus cancellations for this afternoon [Nov 27] with sixty-four bus runs cancelled.

Bus Schedule Updates Monday 27-11-2017-1

Bus Schedule Updates Monday 27-11-2017-2

Bus Schedule Updates Monday 27-11-2017-3

  1. Stevie says:
    November 27, 2017

    Bus runs cancelled. Yet PLP spending money on senseless overseas trips.

  2. Honestly says:
    November 27, 2017

    So why is this department hiring bus drivers with so many routes cancelled…not to mention no buses?

  3. Spanner breath says:
    November 27, 2017

    Saw a fleet of new mini buses.
    Things that make you go cha Ching!

