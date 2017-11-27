Ministry: 64 Bus Runs Cancelled On Monday
The cancellation of bus runs continue, with the Ministry releasing a list of bus cancellations for this afternoon [Nov 27] with sixty-four bus runs cancelled.
Bus runs cancelled. Yet PLP spending money on senseless overseas trips.
So why is this department hiring bus drivers with so many routes cancelled…not to mention no buses?
Saw a fleet of new mini buses.
Things that make you go cha Ching!