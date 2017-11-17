Neighbour Thanked For Quick Action On Fire

Following a fire this morning [Nov 17] in Warwick, the Fire Service extended their thanks to a neighbour for their “quick thinking in using the hose to contain the fire,” saying that the “fire had the potential to be a lot worse” without their quick intervention.

The Fire Service said, “At approximately 8:04am on Friday, November 17th, the Bermuda Fire and Rescue Service received a report of a shed involved with fire with smoke and flames visible on Dunscombe Road in Warwick.

“The Bermuda Fire and Rescue Service responded to the incident with one fire appliance staffed with five firefighters.”

Fire service spokesperson Sergeant Delton White said, “Upon arrival we found a storage shed fully involved with fire coming through the roof of the structure. Before our arrival, a neighbor to the structure used his hose to apply water to the fire to stop it from spreading to the main house.

“Three firefighters dressed in full protective clothing and breathing apparatus then used 1 ½” hose line to extinguish the remainder of the fire. There were no injuries as a result of the fire, but the structure received extensive smoke and heat damage within.”

Fire Service spokesperson, Sergeant Delton White said the Bermuda Fire and Rescue Service would like to express their gratitude to the neighbour for his “quick thinking in using the hose to contain the fire prior to the arrival of the fire service. ”

“The fire had the potential to be a lot worse without the intervention of the neighbour and for that we are thankful,” Sergeant White said.

The fire is currently under investigation.

