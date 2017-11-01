BPS: No Significant Anti-Social Behaviour

The police said that while officers responded to numerous calls including reports of objects/eggs thrown at vehicles over Halloween, they are “pleased to report that the event passed without major incident, injury or any significant anti-social behaviour.”

A police spokesperson said, “Bermuda Police Service [BPS] officers were on patrol across the island overnight as part of the Halloween policing operation.

