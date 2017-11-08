One Hour Video: BBC ‘Paradise Papers’ Special

The special edition of BBC Panorama has been posted on Youtube, showing the broadcast of one of the main media partners in the widely reported Paradise Papers.

Bermuda is, to say the least, in the news worldwide, as the Paradise Papers have been extremely widely reported, with an initial check of online media reports and usage of the hashtag on social media indicating they number into the millions.

A Google search for “Paradise Papers” + “Bermuda” shows some 246,000 results, just “Paradise Papers” shows millions of results, while the use of the #ParadisePapers hashtag on Twitter has trended as high as number one, attaining hundreds of thousands of tweets in the first 24 hours alone.

The release of the Paradise Papers was coordinated by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists [ICIJ] who said that they, and 95 media partners, explored 13.4 million files from a combination of “files of offshore law firms and the company registries in some of the world’s most secretive countries.”

The Papers — and reports emanating from them on the tax and business practices of politicians, celebrities and royalty — have been reported by numerous major media worldwide, and the BBC Panorama have been one of the more notable ones, producing a special broadcast they said investigates “a huge new leak of data that reveals how the wealthy and powerful invest offshore.”

Reporters have been in Bermuda and footage of that time is included in the BBC programme. According to one Asian publication — in a special feature titled “Island of Suspicion” – about 20 reporters from seven media organizations gathered in Hamilton last month.

The most recent statement from Appleby said, “The Panorama programme of 6th November and a number of media outlets continue to reference Appleby’s security incident as a data leak. We wish to reiterate that our firm was not the subject of a leak but of a serious criminal act and our systems were accessed by an intruder who deployed the tactics of a professional hacker.

“While there were no allegations of any wrongdoing on the part of Appleby, there were some allegations of perceived failings in our business practice standards. Operating in highly regulated jurisdictions, we face an ever-increasing level of compliance obligations.

“Our overriding objective is to have the procedures and policies to ensure that we have 100% compliance with our obligations. This is a major undertaking and Appleby invests significantly in compliance professionals and processes, not only to put in place the requisite procedures and policies but also to review constantly our current practices to see where there can be improvement.

“We are grateful for the continued support from our clients, our referrers, intermediaries, local Governments and finance bodies and from the business community in general, including our competitors. It has been humbling.

“We wish to apologise to our clients and to our colleagues for the difficulties which have arisen from this incident. We remain committed to working with each and every client to talk to them about what has happened so that they can understand its impact on them and in order to support them with their own reporting requirements.

“We also remain committed to the highest standards of client service and confidentiality.”

Following the release of the Paradise Papers, Premier David Burt said, “We will be aggressive in defending our reputation as we have nothing to hide.

“Bermuda is an open, transparent jurisdiction. We have a vigorous regulatory framework. More than 100 tax-transparency treaty partners can request and receive information from Bermuda.

“Bermuda was one of the early countries to join the Base Erosion Profit Shifting [BEPS] OECD group known as the Inclusive Framework – which Multinationals in Bermuda must report their income on a Country by Country Basis.

“We automatically share information via “Common Reporting Standards” with Tax Authorities in 34 countries including the US, UK, France and Germany.

“Whenever we receive evidence of wrong-doing we have the means and teeth to force compliance based on our legislation coupled, with strong law enforcement and regulatory cooperation. In the past, we have taken decisive action again individuals or corporation who are non-compliant. We will continue to do so.

“Bermuda is not a place to hide money, in fact you cannot hide money or avoid tax in Bermuda as tax authorities receive that information automatically.

“Bermuda is committed to transparency, cooperation and compliance. We will not tolerate any who fall below our globally leading standards.”

