Other Nations Called To Meet ‘Bermuda Standard’

Saying they note “continuing reporting on matters arising from an illegal, multi-territory cyber breach of an international offshore legal services firm, including its office in Bermuda,” the Bermuda Government said they have “mutual tax treaties that represent agreements with over 100 countries,” and called on G20 and OECD members to meet “the ‘Bermuda Standard’ immediately.”

“The Government of Bermuda notes recent continuing reporting on matters arising from an illegal, multi-territory cyber breach of an international offshore legal services firm, including its office in Bermuda,” a spokesperson said.

“The Government is continuing a review of all matters concerned. It also notes the remarks of the Secretary General of the OECD that, ‘quite literally there is no place to hide’, as a result of recent international cooperation agreements in which Bermuda has played a prominent role.

“Bermuda is already in step with leading regulatory standards.”

Premier of Bermuda and Minister of Finance David Burt, added, “We are fully compliant as an administration with all our international obligations with mutual tax treaties that represent agreements with over 100 countries.

“Today, we wish formally to call on all G20 and OECD members to meet what people are already calling the ‘Bermuda Standard’ immediately. We will be pressing this case at every opportunity.”

