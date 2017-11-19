Photos: Annual BUEI Harbourside Crafts Market

The Bermuda Underwater Exploration Institute [BUEI] hosted their 5th Annual Harbourside Market event this Saturday [Nov 18] featuring three floors of vendors, holiday crafts, a raffle, photos with Santa and more.

Items on sale included Bermuda honey, fresh honeycomb tastings, handmade cold process soap, note-cards, cutting boards, jewellery, books, oils, paintings, Bermuda Cedar gifts, children’s toys, books, Bermuda fudge , baked goods, hot soup, and more.

The schedule of events included free movies for the kids with showings of “Frozen” and “Polar Express” in the Tradewinds Auditorium and a preview of the Pantomine.































































































































































































































































































.

Click to enlarge photos:



Read More About

Category: All, Community, News, Photos