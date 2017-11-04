Photos: High Tides Continue To Flood Areas

November 4, 2017 | 1 Comment

The excessively high tide today [Nov 4] of 4.3 feet resulted in areas across the island experiencing flooding in low lying areas – a scene duplicated on occasion over the last few weeks.

The Bermuda Weather Service Tide Tables show a high tide today of 1.3m/4.3′. The East End saw part of the Town Square in St George’s being covered with water, while the grass area next to Kindley Field Road had the waters of Ferry Reach encroaching the coastline, trapping some fish in the process.

Part of the long-term parking lot at the L.F. Wade International Airport also saw rising water with at least two cars sitting in the puddle. A Bermuda Skyport spokesperson recently said that with “the Island continuing to experience unusually high tides,” they wish to “advise the public that part of the long-term parking lot at the L.F. Wade International Airport has been closed indefinitely as a precaution.”

High Tide Flooding Bermuda, November 4 2017_2549

High Tide Flooding Bermuda, November 4 2017_2550

High Tide Flooding Bermuda, November 4 2017_2552

High Tide Flooding Bermuda, November 4 2017_2554

High Tide Flooding Bermuda, November 4 2017_2556

High Tide Flooding Bermuda, November 4 2017_2559

High Tide Flooding Bermuda, November 4 2017_2562

High Tide Flooding Bermuda, November 4 2017_2564

High Tide Flooding Bermuda, November 4 2017_2565

High Tide Flooding Bermuda, November 4 2017_2568

High Tide Flooding Bermuda, November 4 2017_2570

