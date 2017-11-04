Photos: High Tides Continue To Flood Areas

The excessively high tide today [Nov 4] of 4.3 feet resulted in areas across the island experiencing flooding in low lying areas – a scene duplicated on occasion over the last few weeks.

The Bermuda Weather Service Tide Tables show a high tide today of 1.3m/4.3′. The East End saw part of the Town Square in St George’s being covered with water, while the grass area next to Kindley Field Road had the waters of Ferry Reach encroaching the coastline, trapping some fish in the process.

Part of the long-term parking lot at the L.F. Wade International Airport also saw rising water with at least two cars sitting in the puddle. A Bermuda Skyport spokesperson recently said that with “the Island continuing to experience unusually high tides,” they wish to “advise the public that part of the long-term parking lot at the L.F. Wade International Airport has been closed indefinitely as a precaution.”

Read More About

Category: All, Environment, News, Photos