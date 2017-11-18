Photos: Police Officers Help Repair BVI Nursery

[Written by Don Burgess]

A group of Bermuda Police officers spent their off-duty time to help repair a nursery so kids could have a roof over their heads.

The six officers were part of a team the Bermuda Police Service sent to the British Virgin Islands as a humanitarian mission after Hurricanes Irma and Maria destroyed much of the island’s infrastructure.

Sgt. Glasford, and PCs Brassington, Rodrigues, Phillips, Jean Pierre and McHugh all went beyond the call of duty in providing much-needed help to the school.

PC McHugh told Bernews that the group had planned to bring some donated items like clothes as the area Red Cross was near the Police Station. He said PC Brassington and Sgt Glasford spoke to the Red Cross and “they gave us the contact details of the nursery.

“We were all shocked at how badly affected people still were seven weeks after the hurricanes. It really hit home as to how bad it must have been and how lucky we are in Bermuda.”

He said the nursery had lost the roof and the 20 children were all crammed in downstairs. “It didn’t help that it’s the rainy season. It was heartbreaking not being able to do more.”

He added, “The house next door was even worse, and an old man was still living there with nothing. But he still smiled and joked with us about fixing his roof next.”

The officers return to Bermuda on Sunday with another contingent from the BPS taking their place this weekend. The newly arriving officers are expected to bring some toys and baby supplies with the Christmas period around the corner.

PC McHugh added, “It’s amazing how the BVI people are still so happy and positive despite having nothing. When we ask them about when they will have electricity, and they say with a smile ‘Maybe March’.”

Read More About

Category: All, News, Photos