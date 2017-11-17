Photos/Video: Student Cardboard Boat Challenge

Team “Sink or Swim” from Saltus beat out 22 other teams from six high schools to win the Cardboard Boat Challenge held Thursday afternoon at the Bermuda National Sports Centre Aquatics Centre.

Teams of two to five students had two hours to build a boat, which could float two people, out of only the supplied materials, including cardboard boxes donated by the Bermuda Bread Company, duct tape and a box cutter. The challenge was made possible with support from Freisenbruch Meyer, BISL, BELCO, the Endeavour Program and Gorham’s.

“Sink or Swim”, from Saltus, comprised of Ryan Topple, Shane Krueger and Sean Brodie, were the fastest team to complete a 50-metre lap of the pool in a time of one minute seven seconds, denying the Berkeley Institute a third win at the event.

“We Lost Last Year” from Berkeley Institute, comprising of Ricardo Correira, Justin Dill, Nasir Woodley and Keshun Butterfield, were second fastest down the pool in one minute ten seconds. “Low Boat” from Warwick Academy, comprising of Amber Simons and Zori Seymour, were third.

The winners received an Endeavour Sailing Experience and a $500 donation to their school’s design and technology department. The second-place team received a tour of Belco and a tray of pizza.

Duncan Simons, President, IBA, says: “The Cardboard Boat Challenge is an event we look forward to every year.

“Teams that communicate well, understand the structural properties of the materials provided and think through the process of not only making a boat but getting it to the other end of the pool are rewarded.

“We hope that students consider professional careers in architecture or engineering and don’t hesitate to make contact with professionals in our respective fields.”

Stephanie Simons, BAPE President, says: “The BAPE were happy to again support the Cardboard Boat Challenge. It is a wonderful initiative that gets students out of the classroom to work together on a physical activity. We are looking forward to next year’s event.”

