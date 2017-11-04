Planting Seeds & Caring For Seedlings On Nov 7

November 4, 2017 | 1 Comment

The Friends of the Bermuda National Library is getting set to present “Planting Seeds and Caring for Seedlings” with Frances Eddy on Tuesday, November 7 from 6.00pm to 7.30pm at Bermuda National Library.

The event poster says, “There are advantages in starting vegetable seeds in trays and then transplanting them into the garden. But how to get them through this delicate stage?

“Home vegetable gardener Frances Eddy will demonstrate how to plant seeds in wooden flats and discuss how to care for emerging seedlings.”

Tickets cost $5 and are available on the upper level of the library; children under 16 and seniors 65 and over are free. All proceeds go to the Friends of the Bermuda National Library.

Planting Seeds and Caring for Seedlings Bermuda Nov 2017

Comments (1)

  1. Shirley Ann Smith says:
    November 4, 2017

    Will definitely be there! Thanks for offering this presentation.

    Reply

