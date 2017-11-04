Planting Seeds & Caring For Seedlings On Nov 7

The Friends of the Bermuda National Library is getting set to present “Planting Seeds and Caring for Seedlings” with Frances Eddy on Tuesday, November 7 from 6.00pm to 7.30pm at Bermuda National Library.

The event poster says, “There are advantages in starting vegetable seeds in trays and then transplanting them into the garden. But how to get them through this delicate stage?

“Home vegetable gardener Frances Eddy will demonstrate how to plant seeds in wooden flats and discuss how to care for emerging seedlings.”

Tickets cost $5 and are available on the upper level of the library; children under 16 and seniors 65 and over are free. All proceeds go to the Friends of the Bermuda National Library.

Read More About

Category: All, Environment