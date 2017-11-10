PlayList Kicks Off Developing Artists Program

PlayList is kicking off their Developing Artists Program [DAP] 2018 with an online video submission audition call, with a submission deadline of Friday, December 1.

A spokesperson said, “PlayList Management & Talent is looking for young, talented artists to participate in the program, which is designed to cultivate talent, provide growth opportunities, and a glimpse into the life of an artist.

“The goals of the Developing Artists Program are to expose young artists/entertainers to training, locally and overseas with specialized instruction conducted by professionals working in the industry; to further enhance their performance skills, as well as to encourage their love for the arts; and to provide networking opportunities to further enhance their ability, their careers, and ultimately our community as a whole.”

“The audition is open to young people aged 10 to 18, under categories including singing, song writing, production [music], instrumental music, acting, and modeling.

“Performers are asked to submit their 90 second video [performance or presentation] to dapauditions@gmail.com – including their name, age, school and working cell phone number. The video can be informal – cell phone videos are acceptable. Contact pr.playlistmanagement@gmail.com with any questions or concerns.”

