PLP To Host Black Tie Gala On November 18

The PLP is inviting their members, supporters and the public to attend their Black Tie Gala on Saturday, November 18 at the Fairmont Southampton.

A PLP spokesperson said, “The Progressive Labour Party invites its members, supporters and the public to attend our 2017 Black Tie Gala to take place on Saturday, November 18th, 2017 at the Fairmont Southampton Resort.

“The evening events will begin with a cocktail reception and silent auction at 6:00 pm and the banquet to start at 7:30 pm. Throughout the evening attendees will be treated to performances by a live local band and other local entertainers.

“General tickets are available for $150.00 and $250.00 for patrons. Corporate tables and sponsorship are also available by contacting the PLP office at 292-2264 or via email info@plp.bm

“We are anticipating an enjoyable evening of elegance and look forward to seeing everyone there!”

Read More About

Category: All, Entertainment