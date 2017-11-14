Premier To Host Event For Bermudians In UK

Premier and Minister of Finance David Burt will be hosting a reception for Bermudians living in the United Kingdom on November 27, providing opening remarks and answering questions.

A Government spokesperson said, “On 27 November, 2017, from 7:30pm to 10:00pm, the Premier and Minister of Finance, David Burt, will host a reception for Bermudians living in the United Kingdom.

“This networking event will take place at The ClubHouse, 8 St. James’s Square, London, SW1Y 4JU. The Premier will give opening remarks and will be available to answer questions. To RSVP, send an email to eventslondonoffice@gov.bm.”

The Bermuda Reception invitation follows below [PDF here]:

