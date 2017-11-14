Premier To Host Event For Bermudians In UK

November 14, 2017 | 1 Comment

Premier and Minister of Finance David Burt will be hosting a reception for Bermudians living in the United Kingdom on November 27, providing opening remarks and answering questions.

A Government spokesperson said, “On 27 November, 2017, from 7:30pm to 10:00pm, the Premier and Minister of Finance, David Burt, will host a reception for Bermudians living in the United Kingdom.

“This networking event will take place at The ClubHouse, 8 St. James’s Square, London, SW1Y 4JU. The Premier will give opening remarks and will be available to answer questions. To RSVP, send an email to eventslondonoffice@gov.bm.”

The Bermuda Reception invitation follows below [PDF here]:

Comments (1)

  1. Maxed Out says:
    November 14, 2017

    I hope Mr. Premier does his best to convince these folks to return home – we will continue declining economically, culturally and as an engaging, vibrant place to make a career if our most gifted and brightest people keep leaving.

    I must admit that if I knew forty years ago what I know now – that this is to a large degree a country of small minded busybodies (both sides of the political fence) more interested in seeing others not get ahead than getting ahead themselves – I’d have stayed away myself. Throw in what has become systemic corruption (again both sides) and no wonder people cannot get away fast enough… And I haven’t even started on how the banks have served to destroy the community with their great Bermudian sell-out.

