Purvis Primary School Holds ‘Career Fair’

Purvis Primary School held their annual Career Fair on Friday [Nov 10], with the event organized by school counselor Shannalee Aberdeen.

The career fair saw people, including Premier David Burt, visit the students to speak about their career roles.

In addition to learning about career roles, students also learned how mathematics, literacy and sound work ethics are used in different work settings.

The people and groups who participated in the event included Premier David Burt, Bermuda Aikikai, Seth Pearman of Salve’ Massage, lawyer Kentisha Tweed, and the Bermuda Police Service.

A spokesperson said, “After listening to the exciting and engaging presentations, the students had a career parade where they dressed as a community worker and marched around the school premises to the tune of marching music.

“Parents and school neighbors spectated the event which made the occasion even more memorable and exciting.”

