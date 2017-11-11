Purvis Primary School Holds ‘Career Fair’

November 11, 2017 | 1 Comment

Purvis Primary School held their annual Career Fair on Friday [Nov 10], with the event organized by school counselor Shannalee Aberdeen.

Purvis Primary School Career Fair Bermuda Nov 2017

The career fair saw people, including Premier David Burt, visit the students to speak about their career roles.

In addition to learning about career roles, students also learned how mathematics, literacy and sound work ethics are used in different work settings.

Purvis Primary School Career Fair Bermuda Nov 10 2017 (1)

The people and groups who participated in the event included Premier David Burt, Bermuda Aikikai, Seth Pearman of Salve’ Massage, lawyer Kentisha Tweed, and the Bermuda Police Service.

Purvis Primary School Career Fair Bermuda Nov 10 2017 (2)

A spokesperson said, “After listening to the exciting and engaging presentations, the students had a career parade where they dressed as a community worker and marched around the school premises to the tune of marching music.

“Parents and school neighbors spectated the event which made the occasion even more memorable and exciting.”

click here banner education

Share via email

Related Stories

Read More About

Category: All, News

Comments (1)

Trackback URL | Comments RSS Feed

  1. Bermmanymanymanymen says:
    November 11, 2017

    Shouldn’t the minister of education be doing this?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

«
»
="banner728-container bottom clearfix">