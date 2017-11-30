Results: Warriors Bowling League Action
Warriors Bowling League action recently continued, with Navaho defeating Sioux 3-1, Commanche defeating Kickapoo 4–0, and Mohican defeating Blackfoot 4–0.
The full results follow below:
Men’s scratch game
- Vernon Harrison 204
- Gilbert Trott 193
- Richard Smith 161
Men’s Handicap game
- Tyrone Fox 272
- Clarence Burrows 222
- Llewellyn Jones 209
Men’s scratch series
- Larry Dean 506
- Victor Fishington 495
- Elvin Thomas 436
Men’s Handicap series
- Clay Bean 655
- Andre Place 603
- Ellsworth Bean Sr. 574
Women’s scratch game
- Katrina Caines 171
- Miriam Caisey 163
- Tanya Iris 142
Women’s Handicap game
- Jennifer Butterfield 232
- Ceblle Dawson 216
Women’s scratch series
- Alisa Cann 471
- Carolyn Welch 422
- Ceble Crockwell 336
Women’s handicap series
- Chrystie Simons 636;
- Susie Bradshaw 598
Team Standings
- Commanche 28 – 20
- Sioux 28 – 20
- Mohican 28 – 20
- Navaho 24 – 24
- Kickapoo 19 – 29
- Blackfoot 17 – 31
A spokesperson said, “This week”s matches will include Blackfoot vs Kickapoo, Mohican vs Sioux, and Navaho vs Commanche.
“This Friday will be our annual Christmas Turkey Shoot, all team members of Warriors League can bowl.”
Go Commanche!!!
Let’s keep the momentum going team..
Very proud of you!!