Results: Warriors Bowling League Action

November 30, 2017 | 1 Comment

Warriors Bowling League action recently continued, with Navaho defeating Sioux 3-1, Commanche defeating Kickapoo 4–0, and Mohican defeating Blackfoot 4–0.

The full results follow below:

Men’s scratch game

  • Vernon Harrison 204
  • Gilbert Trott 193
  • Richard Smith 161

Men’s Handicap game

  • Tyrone Fox 272
  • Clarence Burrows 222
  • Llewellyn Jones 209

Men’s scratch series

  • Larry Dean 506
  • Victor Fishington 495
  • Elvin Thomas 436

Men’s Handicap series

  • Clay Bean 655
  • Andre Place 603
  • Ellsworth Bean Sr. 574

Women’s scratch game

  • Katrina Caines 171
  • Miriam Caisey 163
  • Tanya Iris 142

Women’s Handicap game

  • Jennifer Butterfield 232
  • Ceblle Dawson 216

Women’s scratch series

  • Alisa Cann 471
  • Carolyn Welch 422
  • Ceble Crockwell 336

Women’s handicap series

  • Chrystie Simons 636;
  • Susie Bradshaw 598

Team Standings

  • Commanche 28 – 20
  • Sioux 28 – 20
  • Mohican 28 – 20
  • Navaho 24 – 24
  • Kickapoo  19 – 29
  • Blackfoot  17 – 31

A spokesperson said, “This week”s matches will include Blackfoot vs Kickapoo, Mohican vs Sioux, and Navaho vs Commanche.

“This Friday will be our annual Christmas Turkey Shoot, all team members of Warriors League can bowl.”

  1. Katrina Caines says:
    November 30, 2017

    Go Commanche!!!
    Let’s keep the momentum going team..
    Very proud of you!!

