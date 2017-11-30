Results: Warriors Bowling League Action

Warriors Bowling League action recently continued, with Navaho defeating Sioux 3-1, Commanche defeating Kickapoo 4–0, and Mohican defeating Blackfoot 4–0.

The full results follow below:

Men’s scratch game

Vernon Harrison 204

Gilbert Trott 193

Richard Smith 161

Men’s Handicap game

Tyrone Fox 272

Clarence Burrows 222

Llewellyn Jones 209

Men’s scratch series

Larry Dean 506

Victor Fishington 495

Elvin Thomas 436

Men’s Handicap series

Clay Bean 655

Andre Place 603

Ellsworth Bean Sr. 574

Women’s scratch game

Katrina Caines 171

Miriam Caisey 163

Tanya Iris 142

Women’s Handicap game

Jennifer Butterfield 232

Ceblle Dawson 216

Women’s scratch series

Alisa Cann 471

Carolyn Welch 422

Ceble Crockwell 336

Women’s handicap series

Chrystie Simons 636;

Susie Bradshaw 598

Team Standings

Commanche 28 – 20

Sioux 28 – 20

Mohican 28 – 20

Navaho 24 – 24

Kickapoo 19 – 29

Blackfoot 17 – 31

A spokesperson said, “This week”s matches will include Blackfoot vs Kickapoo, Mohican vs Sioux, and Navaho vs Commanche.

“This Friday will be our annual Christmas Turkey Shoot, all team members of Warriors League can bowl.”

Read More About

Category: All, Sports