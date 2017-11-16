Retail Sales Increase 4.7% In August 2017

Retail sales in August 2017 increased 4.7% above the $94.1 million recorded in August 2016 and when adjusting for the annual retail sales rate of inflation – measured at 2.2% in August – the volume of retail sales increased 2.5%, according to the recently released Retail Sales Index.

“Building materials and hardware stores recorded the largest gain in sales of 29.0%. In contrast, the all other stores sector registered the largest decline in sales of 3.5%,” the report said.

Chart extracted from the report:

“Returning residents declared overseas purchases valued at $6.6 million, which was 3.1% higher than August 2016. This contributed to a combined local and overseas spending of $105.1 million.

“Excluding Sundays, there were 25 shopping days during the month, two less than August 2016.”

The full 2017 August Retail Sales Index is below [PDF here]:

Read More About

Category: All, Business, News