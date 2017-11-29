Man In ICU After Two Motorcycle Collision

[Updated] A 54-year-old Warwick man is in stable condition in the ICU following a collision last night [Nov 28] in Warwick.

A police spokesperson said: “At last check earlier this morning [November 29th] the rider more seriously hurt after a two motorcycle collision in the Middle Road, Ord Road Warwick area around 8:30pm Tuesday, November 28th – believed to be a 54-year old-Warwick man – was recovering in stable condition in the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit.

“The other motorcyclist involved was believed to have sustained less serious injuries. An update on their condition will be provided in due course.

“Inquiries continue and any witnesses are encouraged to contact the main police telephone number 295-0011.”

Update 4.08pm: A police spokesperson said, “The other motorcyclist injured in the Middle Road, Ord Road Warwick collision around 8:30pm Tuesday – believed to be a 25 year old Warwick man – was treated at the hospital and discharged.”

Read More About

Category: Accidents and fires, All