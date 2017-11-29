Man In ICU After Two Motorcycle Collision
[Updated] A 54-year-old Warwick man is in stable condition in the ICU following a collision last night [Nov 28] in Warwick.
A police spokesperson said: “At last check earlier this morning [November 29th] the rider more seriously hurt after a two motorcycle collision in the Middle Road, Ord Road Warwick area around 8:30pm Tuesday, November 28th – believed to be a 54-year old-Warwick man – was recovering in stable condition in the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit.
“The other motorcyclist involved was believed to have sustained less serious injuries. An update on their condition will be provided in due course.
“Inquiries continue and any witnesses are encouraged to contact the main police telephone number 295-0011.”
Update 4.08pm: A police spokesperson said, “The other motorcyclist injured in the Middle Road, Ord Road Warwick collision around 8:30pm Tuesday – believed to be a 25 year old Warwick man – was treated at the hospital and discharged.”
In my 40 years of driving bikes and cars in Bermuda I have observed a gradual deterioration in drivers’ adherence to the laws of the land, the rules of the road and the choice to use courtesy toward others. I have seen buses and taxis regularly (read every day) turn without indicating (read totally inconsiderate), exceed the speed limit (read over 60k), and cut across the centre line around corners (read 6-18 inches).
If the most common road users are so flagrant in their violations, why not the general public? If consequences are rare, the behaviour will continue. “Defensive driving” used to be good parental advice, now it is an absolute necessity. Who is charged with maintaining order and safety on our narrow, crowded roads?
Some suggested consequences to change the direction of our deteriorating driving:
1. Speeding results in a fine of $100 for each km over 60 AND a month off the road for each km over 60 (ie 70k is $1000 and 10 months off the road);
2. Insurance for speeders is increased by $100 per year for each km booked over 60 (ie 70k means next year’s insurance is an additional $1000);
3. Two speeding infractions in a year results in the vehicle being impounded for the rest of the year;
4. Install front-facing cameras on all taxis and buses that record speed and distance from centre line;
Now is not the time for political correctness, now is time for saving life and limb.
(No mention of PC attitudes would be complete without calling attention to those misguided souls who regularly stop all traffic behind them on main roads to allow all and sundry to enter from any side road they choose. What consequences should befall them? Perhaps relegate them to a special line at the bank/TCD/the movies that never moves and has nobody serving them…)
1. Heavy fines and disqualification do not work. Been there.
2. High insurance means people will drive without any.
3. Now this might work unless the vehicle is subject to a chattel mortgage.
4. Funny how cameras never work when you need them.
Work on 3. It has merit. In some places they crush vehicle used illegally.
Disagree, until focus is shifted away from obsession with targeting “speeders” and instead focusing on ensuring good driving and safe condition of roads not much will change. After each road fatality the police head out racing around the island at high speed setting up speed traps, which is more effective in generating revenue than reducing accidents.
Since the latest operation “twitter” and multiple daily speed traps,in little over a month there has been several roll overs, several heavy trucks turn over, the usual serious accidents and 4 road deaths.
It’s ironic that the month or so with the highest road policing and ticket revenue generation also has been perhaps the worst for fatalities?
And shall we ignore drunk driving completely like the po-po (and you) do? Still calling for accurate, itemized statistics and enforcement of existing laws before creating new legislation based on anecdotes and assumptions.