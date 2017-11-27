Robbery At Collector’s Hill Esso Service Station
The Collector’s Hill Esso Service Station was robbed early this morning [Nov 27], with the police saying that “two suspects, one apparently brandishing a bladed article, accosted staff members as they opened the premises for the day.”
A police spokesperson said, “Around 5:30am today [November 27th] police officers responded to a reported robbery at the Collector’s Hill Esso Service Station.
“It appears that two suspects, one apparently brandishing a bladed article, accosted staff members as they opened the premises for the day,” the police said, with unofficial information suggesting that the “bladed article” was a machete.
The police added, “One suspect was described as 5 feet 5 inches tall of medium build while the other suspect was described as 5 feet 8 inches tall of slim build.
“There were no reported injuries. However, a quantity of cash and cigarettes were taken before both suspects made good their escape on a motorcycle.
“An investigation regarding this incident is underway and witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Hayden Small at the Criminal Investigation Department on 247-1744.”
Releasing video may help ID these bums.
It seems as though 95% of the time when a crime like this occurs all anyone saw , or can remember, is the sex and heights of the assailants .
How very strange . I’m sure this doesn’t happen anywhere else .
How is the public suppose to help when we cannot even state if the thieves are black or white.. We have to do better with a discription
Couple of geniuses there.
Dumb “Lets rob a place just as its opening up before they make any sales. That way we wont have to carry so much heavy cash away with us”
Dumber “Yeah, and lets pick a place with lots of security cameras. Look up and say Hi to Momma. She’s gonna be so proud we got some Xmas money for her”
Just as long as Burt’s flying first class to Europe again everything’s fine. Im sure he gives a crap.
Idiots. I hope the CCTV cameras caught their license plate or faces! Who steals cigarettes anyway!?