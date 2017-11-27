Robbery At Collector’s Hill Esso Service Station

The Collector’s Hill Esso Service Station was robbed early this morning [Nov 27], with the police saying that “two suspects, one apparently brandishing a bladed article, accosted staff members as they opened the premises for the day.”

A police spokesperson said, “Around 5:30am today [November 27th] police officers responded to a reported robbery at the Collector’s Hill Esso Service Station.

“It appears that two suspects, one apparently brandishing a bladed article, accosted staff members as they opened the premises for the day,” the police said, with unofficial information suggesting that the “bladed article” was a machete.

The police added, “One suspect was described as 5 feet 5 inches tall of medium build while the other suspect was described as 5 feet 8 inches tall of slim build.

“There were no reported injuries. However, a quantity of cash and cigarettes were taken before both suspects made good their escape on a motorcycle.

“An investigation regarding this incident is underway and witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Hayden Small at the Criminal Investigation Department on 247-1744.”

Category: All, Crime, News