Robbery At Collector’s Hill Esso Service Station

November 27, 2017 | 6 Comments

The Collector’s Hill Esso Service Station was robbed early this morning [Nov 27], with the police saying that “two suspects, one apparently brandishing a bladed article, accosted staff members as they opened the premises for the day.”

A police spokesperson said, “Around 5:30am today [November 27th] police officers responded to a reported robbery at the Collector’s Hill Esso Service Station.

“It appears that two suspects, one apparently brandishing a bladed article, accosted staff members as they opened the premises for the day,” the police said, with unofficial information suggesting that the “bladed article” was a machete.

The police added, “One suspect was described as 5 feet 5 inches tall of medium build while the other suspect was described as 5 feet 8 inches tall of slim build.

“There were no reported injuries. However, a quantity of cash and cigarettes were taken before both suspects made good their escape on a motorcycle.

“An investigation regarding this incident is underway and witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Hayden Small at the Criminal Investigation Department on 247-1744.”

 

  1. sage says:
    November 27, 2017

    Releasing video may help ID these bums.

  2. Toodle-oo says:
    November 27, 2017

    It seems as though 95% of the time when a crime like this occurs all anyone saw , or can remember, is the sex and heights of the assailants .
    How very strange . I’m sure this doesn’t happen anywhere else .

  3. Onionjuice says:
    November 27, 2017

    How is the public suppose to help when we cannot even state if the thieves are black or white.. We have to do better with a discription

  4. Family Man says:
    November 27, 2017

    Couple of geniuses there.

    Dumb “Lets rob a place just as its opening up before they make any sales. That way we wont have to carry so much heavy cash away with us”

    Dumber “Yeah, and lets pick a place with lots of security cameras. Look up and say Hi to Momma. She’s gonna be so proud we got some Xmas money for her”

  5. Zevon says:
    November 27, 2017

    Just as long as Burt’s flying first class to Europe again everything’s fine. Im sure he gives a crap.

  6. OnionAbroad says:
    November 28, 2017

    Idiots. I hope the CCTV cameras caught their license plate or faces! Who steals cigarettes anyway!?

