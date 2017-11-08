New Saltus Scholarship To Honour Former Head

Saltus Grammar School has honoured former Head Teacher Ted Staunton with a scholarship in his name.

The new scholarship, which will be awarded in the 2018-2019 academic year, was announced at the school’s recent prize giving ceremony where Mr Staunton was guest speaker.

Chairman of the school’s Board of Trustees, Gil Tucker, said: “When Ted first came to Saltus he was instrumental in helping to turn the school around.

Gil Tucker, Chairman of the Saltus Board of Trustees, current Head of School Deryn Lavell, and Ted Staunton

“When we needed to turn to him a second time, he agreed to come back to Bermuda and help us through a transition period.

“On both occasions he showed great leadership, vision and determination and we owe him a huge debt of gratitude. We are delighted to be able to be able to offer the Ted Staunton Scholarship.”

Mr Staunton was appointed as Saltus’ ninth Head of School in 2009 and retired in 2013. He returned two years later to fill a void after his replacement, Claire Charlemagne, left to take up a post in the UK, and to help with a search for a permanent successor.

At the prize giving ceremony, Mr Staunton, who has recently suffered from ill health, told the students: “Your success helped me through a difficult year. I know that was far from your minds, but it is true.

“The support from the Saltus community was uplifting and inspiring. I know your capabilities and I know you are going to make a difference in this world.”

Due to his ill-health the school had been unable to formally thank Mr Staunton, and Mr Tucker expressed the school’s pleasure at being able to do so at such an occasion as Prize-giving in the Anglican Cathedral.

The scholarship will be for financial aid for a student in need entering their S10 Year at Saltus and will run for the four years of Senior High school. Application will be made via the Enrolment Director. Further details are available from the school.

