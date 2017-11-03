Seabed Constructor Ship Visits Hamilton

November 3, 2017 | 3 Comments

The 377-foot supply ship Seabed Constructor visited Hamilton, with its unusual appearance attracting some attention as it was docked on Front Street.

Owned and operated by Swire Seabed, the Seabed Constructor is described as “fully equipped with heavy duty WROVs, a multiple AUV survey spread and is fully supported by dedicated on-shore engineering and survey teams.” The ship has a crane, accommodation for 102 persons and a helideck.

Seabed Constructor Bermuda Nov 3 2017 (1)

Seabed Constructor Bermuda Nov 3 2017 (2)

Seabed Constructor Bermuda Nov 3 2017 (3)

Share via email

Related Stories

Read More About

Category: All, News

Comments (3)

Trackback URL | Comments RSS Feed

  1. PBanks says:
    November 3, 2017

    It really looks like something that would turn into a Transformers robot. Immense.

    Reply
  2. sage says:
    November 3, 2017

    We should have had a high diving contest off the heli-deck while it was here.

    Reply
  3. It's only just begun says:
    November 3, 2017

    Plp got it here well done.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

«
»
="banner728-container bottom clearfix">