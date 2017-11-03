Seabed Constructor Ship Visits Hamilton

The 377-foot supply ship Seabed Constructor visited Hamilton, with its unusual appearance attracting some attention as it was docked on Front Street.

Owned and operated by Swire Seabed, the Seabed Constructor is described as “fully equipped with heavy duty WROVs, a multiple AUV survey spread and is fully supported by dedicated on-shore engineering and survey teams.” The ship has a crane, accommodation for 102 persons and a helideck.

