Sold-Out Boxing Match To Be On Pay-Per-View

Tomorrow evening [Nov 11], Bermudian Nikki Bascome’s sold-out boxing match against Portugal’s Fabio Costa will be streamed live on the internet via pay-per-view.

A spokesperson for the “Undefeated” event, set to be held at the Fairmont Southampton, said, “For the first time in the history of Bermuda, streaming worldwide, Extreme Entertainment presents pay per view boxing at its best.

“Log onto undefeated.live today and subscribe, then receive unlimited access to all the behind-the-scenes action, the live weigh-in, promotional models, and so much more, all inclusive for one great price of $49.99.”

The pay-per-view offering will allow fans who were unable to buy tickets for the sold-out fight to stream the event worldwide.

Nikki Bascome and Andre Lambe arrived at the L.F. Wade International Airport on Tuesday [Nov 7], followed by the Portugal team on Wednesday [Nov 8].

Doors for the event at the Fairmont Southampton will open at 7.00pm, with the show getting underway at 8.00pm.

Read More About

Category: All, Entertainment, Sports