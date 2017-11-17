Three MPs To Contest OBA Leadership Election
The OBA is set to hold their Leadership Elections tomorrow evening [Nov 18], with Jeanne Atherden, Craig Cannonier, and Patricia Gordon-Pamplin standing for OBA Leader, while Leah Scott is the sole candidate for Deputy Leader.
This leadership election comes after former OBA Leader Michael Dunkley resigned as Party Leader in July following their loss in the General Election, with Patricia Gordon-Pamplin subsequently named the interim Party Leader.
Ms Atherden, Mr Cannonier, and Ms Gordon-Pamplin all served as Cabinet Ministers when the OBA was in power, and Mr Cannonier previously served as the OBA Leader, and Premier, before stepping down in May 2014 amidst the ‘JetGate’ controversy.
In addition to OBA Party Leader and Deputy Leader, the OBA will also hold elections for Party Chairperson and two Party Deputy Co-Chairpersons positions on Saturday evening.
The OBA has officially confirmed the candidates, telling Bernews, “Following the nomination deadline on Friday last, we are pleased to confirm the following candidates for:
Party Leader:
- The Hon. Jeanne Atherden
- The Hon. Craig Cannonier
- The Hon. Patricia Gordon-Pamplin
Deputy Leader:
- Leah Scott, J.P., M.P.
Party Chair:
- Simone Barton
- Sen. Nick Kempe.
Deputy Chair:
- Justin Mathias
- Sen. Nandi Outerbridge
The Party previously said that “in order to vote for the Party Leader and Deputy Leader, you must be an OBA Member who is on the Parliamentary Register.”
The thing about politicians is that that they ALL have agendas. When dealing with the PEOPLE’S MONEY you look for a politician who will give you the best return on your taxes with the least amount of agendas to complicate things and waste your hard earned dollars. Government use YOUR money. It’s not THEIR money!
Interesting, when PGP was interviewed on Bernews by Deacon, she categorically stated she was not interested in running, wonder why that changed
This is unbelievable. A Premier that resigned in disgrace is actually contesting to become leader again. A Deputy leader who is arguably the most toxic and vile speaker at times. And a third option who no one pays any mind to or has any charisma to lead the party. Their options are few. This is sad.
Well, the only proven election winner is Cannonier. Let’s hope he isn’t thrown under a bus a second time.
party leader – Craig Cannonier
party chair – Nick Kemp
deputy chair-Nandi Outerbridge
CC want the political party he created back’. – they don’t seem to be a very effective opposition anyway.