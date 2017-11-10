Traffic Advisory: 2017 Remembrance Day Parade

“The Bermuda Police Service have advised the motoring public of the following traffic diversions and parking restrictions on Saturday, November 11th for the 2017 Remembrance Day parade.

“Sections of roads closed to vehicular traffic from 10am until 12:30pm Saturday:

Front Street – between Queen Street and King Street.

Court Street – between Front Street and Reid Street.

Burnaby Street – between Front Street and Reid Street.

“Parking restrictions in effect from 5am until 12:30pm Saturday:

Front Street – between Burnaby Street and King Street.

Court Street – between Front Street and Reid Street.

Parliament Street – between Front Street and Reid Street.

“In addition, motorists are reminded to follow any instructions given by police officers on duty for the Remembrance Day parade, as well as all directions on relevant signage and barriers, including ‘no parking’ cones.”

