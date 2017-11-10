Traffic Advisory: 2017 Remembrance Day Parade
“The Bermuda Police Service have advised the motoring public of the following traffic diversions and parking restrictions on Saturday, November 11th for the 2017 Remembrance Day parade.
“Sections of roads closed to vehicular traffic from 10am until 12:30pm Saturday:
- Front Street – between Queen Street and King Street.
- Court Street – between Front Street and Reid Street.
- Burnaby Street – between Front Street and Reid Street.
“Parking restrictions in effect from 5am until 12:30pm Saturday:
- Front Street – between Burnaby Street and King Street.
- Court Street – between Front Street and Reid Street.
- Parliament Street – between Front Street and Reid Street.
“In addition, motorists are reminded to follow any instructions given by police officers on duty for the Remembrance Day parade, as well as all directions on relevant signage and barriers, including ‘no parking’ cones.”
IN FLANDERS FIELDS POEM
By Lieutenant Colonel John McCrae
In Flanders fields the poppies blow
Between the crosses, row on row,
That mark our place: and in the sky
The larks still bravely singing fly
Scarce heard amid the guns below.
We are the dead: Short days ago,
We lived, felt dawn, saw sunset glow,
Loved and were loved: and now we lie
In Flanders fields!
Take up our quarrel with the foe
To you, from failing hands, we throw
The torch: be yours to hold it high
If ye break faith with us who die,
We shall not sleep, though poppies grow
In Flanders fields