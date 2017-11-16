Update: Bull’s Head & Elliot St Car Park Systems

[Updated] Construction of the exit barrier islands has been completed on the top three floors at Bull’s Head car park, and from Monday [Nov 20] the ground floor will be completely closed to allow for construction of the new main entrance and Bull’s Head Drive exit barrier islands.

The City of Hamilton spokesperson said, “On Monday, 30th October 2017, work began on the installation of the new ticket/barrier system at Bull’s Head car park. This is part of the ongoing initiative, started last year, to install the system in the five largest City-owned car parks.

“Construction of the exit barrier islands has been completed on the top three floors. From Monday, 20th November, the ground floor will be completely closed to allow for construction of the new main entrance and Bull’s Head Drive exit barrier islands.

“Entrance to the upper three levels continue via the Elliot St ramp.

“The City of Hamilton thanks the motoring public for their continued patience as we make these upgrades.

“Any questions regarding the above may be directed to Ian Hind, Senior Engineer on 279-5250 or email ihind@cityhall.bm.”

Update 11.53am: The City of Hamilton spokesperson said, “On Monday, 20th November, work will begin on the installation of the new ticket/barrier system at Elliot St car park. This is part of the ongoing initiative, started last year, to install the system in the five largest City-owned car parks.

“The barrier system in Elliot St will be a ONE-ticket system. As in City Hall, No.1 and PLV Car parks, those entering Elliot St will receive a ticket upon entry. When ready to leave the car park, the ticket must be taken to the pay station where it will be read, fee paid, and ticket validated for use at the exit barrier. There will be 15 minutes allotted to exit the car park once payment has been made. If motorists enter and leave the car park within 10 minutes, there is no fee. Motorists should pay at the pay station before returning to their car as there are no pay stations at the exits.

“There will be two entry barriers on Elliot St, two exit barriers on Dundonald St and a third exit on Elliot St. The entry via Elliot St will prevent potential queues forming in Dundonald St which can be busy during rush hour.

“Payment remains at $5.00 per day [8am-6pm, Mon-Sat] and $1.00 per hour [with cap at $5.00]. A lost ticket will result in only a $5.00 charge.

“The construction work at Elliot St is scheduled to be completed within four weeks with work then to begin on installation of the pay stations and barriers. The car park will remain partially open during construction, but at some point, will be closed for trenching works and tree planting. Notices and barricades will be in place. All work should be complete by the end of the year.

