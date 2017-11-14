US Consulate On Bermudians Traveling To USA

As an effort to assist Bermudians while traveling overseas, the U.S. Consulate General said they are “making available information regarding Bermudians privilege to enter the United States without a visa.”

“This travel information is intended for Bermuda passport holders to have readily available in the event airline personnel or immigration officers outside Bermuda and the United States are unfamiliar with U.S. visa policy for Bermudians,” the Consulate said.

“The information below can be printed out to carry with one’s passport. In addition, printed cards with the information will be available for pick up at the LF Wade International Airport and the Bermuda Immigration Office,” the Consulate added

The statement from the Consulate is below:

Bermudian passport holders are visa exempt. 8 CFR 212.1 States: Citizens of the British Overseas Territory of Bermuda – A U.S. visa is generally not required for Citizens of the British Overseas Territory of Bermuda, except those Bermudians that fall under nonimmigrant visa categories E, K, S, or V. As Bermuda is not a visa waiver program country, citizens of the British Overseas Territory of Bermuda are not eligible to apply for ESTA in a Bermuda passport. Questions may be directed to the U.S. Consulate General in Hamilton, Bermuda at [441]295-1342 or [441]335-3828, or by email at hamiltonconsulate@state.gov Please note that this information does not constitute a legal document, but is intended to provide the legal guidance related to Bermudians traveling into and through the United States. The information is also contained on the Consulate web page at https://bm.usconsulate.gov/visas/ The U.S. Consulate in Hamilton continues to receive reports of Bermudians experiencing additional questioning or delays at some international borders. The current situation is not due to any changes in U.S Customs and Border Protection procedures or U.S Immigration Law. Technical changes in passports issued by Her Majesty’s Passport Office in the United Kingdom to British Overseas Territory Citizens [BOTC] have made it more difficult for some airline representatives and immigration officials to easily differentiate Bermudians from other BOTC, thus recognizing that they do not require visas to enter the U.S. and are also not eligible for admission through ESTA. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials at LF Wade International Airport are fully aware of the issue and routinely process visa-free entry to the United States from Bermuda per standard practice. Difficulties are occasionally encountered at other borders due primarily to lack of familiarity with Bermuda passports. Obtaining a U.S. visa could effectively reduce or eliminate additional questions at international borders due to the passport changes. The decision to apply for a visa is up to each individual traveler, but individuals who travel frequently abroad, particularly beyond the United States and the United Kingdom, should consider this option. Prospective applicants should follow instructions on the U.S. Consulate’s website: https://bm.usconsulate.gov/visas/.

