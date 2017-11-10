Video: Nov 10th Bernews Morning Newsflash

A man has died following a collision in Sandys, the ACBDA said the America’s Cup cost $64.1 million to host and generated economic activity of $336.4 million, BNT objects proposal to allow ATV tours in the west end, funds raised for hurricane relief, ICIJ reports former Premier Michael Dunkley’s comments on Appleby, and the Christmas Boat Parade has been postponed until 2018 are some of the stories in this morning’s [Nov 10] Bernews Newsflash.

