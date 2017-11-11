Photos/Video: Poultry Fanciers Bantam Jamboree

[Updated with photos and juniors' results] The Bermuda Poultry Fanciers Society hosted a Bantam Jamboree today [Nov 11] in the Jack King Building in the Botanical Gardens, with the event set to continue tomorrow from 9.00am until 3.00pm on Sunday.

The 20-minute live video replay is below:

For the first time since the club was restarted, there was junior showmanship class held this afternoon with children aged 5 to 11 participating. We will have a photo gallery later on, and in the meantime the live video replay is above.

































































































































































































.

Update: Results from today’s junior showmanship class:

Class 5yrs and under:

1st place Jacob Thorne

Class 6 – 8 yrs:

1st place Luke Douglas

2nd place Orin Lovett

3rd place Liam Thorne

4th place Matters Amaral

5th place AJ Hill

Class 9 – 11 yrs:

1st place Sophia Amaral

2nd place Avalon Packer

3rd place Mark Lewis

Update: Click to enlarge photos:



Read More About

Category: #Animal, All, News, Photos, Videos