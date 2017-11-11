Photos/Video: Poultry Fanciers Bantam Jamboree
[Updated with photos and juniors' results] The Bermuda Poultry Fanciers Society hosted a Bantam Jamboree today [Nov 11] in the Jack King Building in the Botanical Gardens, with the event set to continue tomorrow from 9.00am until 3.00pm on Sunday.
The 20-minute live video replay is below:
For the first time since the club was restarted, there was junior showmanship class held this afternoon with children aged 5 to 11 participating. We will have a photo gallery later on, and in the meantime the live video replay is above.
Update: Results from today’s junior showmanship class:
Class 5yrs and under:
- 1st place Jacob Thorne
Class 6 – 8 yrs:
- 1st place Luke Douglas
- 2nd place Orin Lovett
- 3rd place Liam Thorne
- 4th place Matters Amaral
- 5th place AJ Hill
Class 9 – 11 yrs:
- 1st place Sophia Amaral
- 2nd place Avalon Packer
- 3rd place Mark Lewis
Update: Click to enlarge photos:
Congratulations all those who competed in the junior showman competition and to all who showed these magnificent birds.