Photos/Video: Poultry Fanciers Bantam Jamboree

November 11, 2017 | 1 Comment

[Updated with photos and juniors' results] The Bermuda Poultry Fanciers Society hosted a Bantam Jamboree today [Nov 11] in the Jack King Building in the Botanical Gardens, with the event set to continue tomorrow from 9.00am until 3.00pm on Sunday.

The 20-minute live video replay is below:

For the first time since the club was restarted, there was junior showmanship class held this afternoon with children aged 5 to 11 participating. We will have a photo gallery later on, and in the meantime the live video replay is above.


Update: Results from today’s junior showmanship class:

Class 5yrs and under:

  • 1st place Jacob Thorne

Class 6 – 8 yrs:

  • 1st place Luke Douglas
  • 2nd place Orin Lovett
  • 3rd place Liam Thorne
  • 4th place Matters Amaral
  • 5th place AJ Hill

Class 9 – 11 yrs:

  • 1st place Sophia Amaral
  • 2nd place Avalon Packer
  • 3rd place Mark Lewis

Update: Click to enlarge photos:

Comments (1)

  1. Tania Stafford says:
    November 11, 2017

    Congratulations all those who competed in the junior showman competition and to all who showed these magnificent birds.

