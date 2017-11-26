Video: Sunday Nov 26th ‘Good News’ Spotlight

News that Warwick Academy renamed their pool in honour of world champion Flora Duffy, the Bermuda Boys Brigade & the Church Girls’ Brigade Christmas Car Wash raised $2,000 for charity, the Rocket Pitch competition winners were announced, and the Cahow nesting season is off to great start with a record 125 nesting pairs identified were all some of the positive news stories from the past week.

In additional good news, Clarien Bank donated $5,000 to the Bermuda Sloop Foundation, the 2017 Technology Innovation Award winners, Skyport donated books to East End Primary School, all-female musical group ‘Coral Beats’ had its first public performance, the Lilly Pulitzer fashion brand featured the Hamilton Princess as a backdrop, and Workforce Department apprentices received certificates.

We also posted various community photo galleries, including coverage of the Hamilton Princess honouring first responders, Warwick Academy’s pool being renamed after Flora Duffy, and the A.S. Cooper Fall Fashion Show.

In an effort to highlight some of positive news happening in our community, we supplement our standard morning and evening email newsletters with a special Sunday “Good News” email newsletter edition, and also produce a highlight video and article which strictly focuses on the positive news about Bermuda and Bermudians from the past week.

You can sign up to have the free newsletter delivered via email here, and/or access the links below. In addition, for those who like positive news, please feel free to visit our sister site ForeverBermuda.com, which seeks to showcase the best of Bermuda as well as provide information and listings for visitor related services.

Links to some of the ‘good news’ from the past week are below:

24 Nov: Dr Paris Makes Third Attempt Around The World

23 Nov: Berkeley Institute Team Wins Debate Contest

23 Nov: 2017 Technology Innovation Award Winners

23 Nov: 125 Nesting Pairs Of Cahows Identified So Far

22 Nov: Lilly Pulitzer Brand Features Hamilton Princess

21 Nov: BMDS Puss in Boots Bollywood Style Pantomime

21 Nov: Workforce Dept Apprentices Receive Certificates

20 Nov: Jonte Smith Scores Two Goals In Lewes Draw

19 Nov: Duffy Wins Island House Triathlon In Bahamas

Read More About

Category: All, News, Videos