Video: Sunday Nov 5th ‘Good News’ Spotlight

News that Flora Duffy won the XTERRA World Championship, Shiona Turini will host a ‘Masterclass’ at the GTBank Fashion Weekend in Nigeria, Devwah Whaley scored in an Arkansas win, Maria Beatrice Benvenuti will officiate at the World Rugby Classic, and Nahki Wells scored a hat trick in a Burnley U23 win were all some of the positive news stories from the past week.

In additional good news, EY Bermuda donated to help TEDS fight against hunger, Vanessa James and Morgan Cipres finished second in a Grand Prix, the Toys for Tots campaign got underway, Patrick Nisbett won again in Belgium, Nathan Trott was “truly outstanding” as West Ham United U23s defeated Manchester City 2–1, and Bermuda will host eight international sailing events in 2018.

We also posted various community photo galleries, including coverage of Global Entrepreneurship Week, the Bermuda nFashion Festival, Bermuda Field Hockey, BNA’s Sylvia Eastley Tournament, the Stardust Stables Jumper Show, the cruise ship Insignia visiting St. George’s, the FYG Strongman Competition, the Bermuda Quilters Guild show, and the Annex Toys Lego Building Contest.

