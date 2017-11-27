Video: “Taking Off” Highlights Social Investment

Skyport has released the fourth episode of ‘Taking Off’, a video series with host Mikaela Pearman that highlights the airport redevelopment project, with this week’s video highlighting social investment.

Speaking in the fourth episode, Mikaela Pearman said, “Social investment is an important part of the ethos of Bermuda Skyport. We believe in giving back to our community with a focus on education and young people. This week we launched our social investment plan, with a sizeable donation to East End Primary School, as part of our continuing investment to the St George’s community.

“The donation was books. Classroom libraries for P3 through P6 with hundreds of books for the students to enjoy. The current book selections were out of date, and new books were needed at all levels. The donation ensures students will have a large and varied selection of books to choose from. This particular project was chosen as Skyport’s inaugural investment, as it was necessary to outfit the classroom libraries with new titles.

“When Skyport met with Principal Julie Foggo to ascertain the needs of the school, this was at the top of her list. The donation includes fiction and non fiction books, and there are multiple copies of each book to ensure every student has equal opportunity and access.”

Category: All, Business, News, Videos