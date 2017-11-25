Road Works On Parsons, Roberts & Deepdale
Road works will be taking place in the Parsons Road, Roberts Avenue and Deepdale Road West areas on Sunday, November 26th.
A Government spokesperson said, “The Ministry of Public Works is advising of road works taking place in the Parsons Road / Roberts Avenue / Deepdale Road West areas on Sunday, November 26th 2017. Ministry road crews will be undertaking paving works on Parsons Road from Roberts Avenue to Deepdale Road West.
“Traffic detours will be in effect for all motorists, including public buses. Exceptions will be made for emergency vehicles.
“The Ministry of Public Works takes this opportunity to thank the public for their cooperation.“
The Public road from B.C.M .to the Spanish Point Boat Club , both ways looks like the edge of a Volcano.
The Public Forest road from Waterlot Inn to the Lighthouse both ways is equally in very bad condition.
How many cars have sustained damaged steeringand scratched paint ?
The residence deserve better.
We should not have to point this out , thank you for your consideration and attention.
Three Chairs !