Road Works On Parsons, Roberts & Deepdale

Road works will be taking place in the Parsons Road, Roberts Avenue and Deepdale Road West areas on Sunday, November 26th.

A Government spokesperson said, “The Ministry of Public Works is advising of road works taking place in the Parsons Road / Roberts Avenue / Deepdale Road West areas on Sunday, November 26th 2017. Ministry road crews will be undertaking paving works on Parsons Road from Roberts Avenue to Deepdale Road West.

“Traffic detours will be in effect for all motorists, including public buses. Exceptions will be made for emergency vehicles.

“The Ministry of Public Works takes this opportunity to thank the public for their cooperation.“

Read More About

Category: All