21-Year-Old Treated & Discharged After Collision

The police have confirmed that following the collision on Kindley Field Road on Saturday, a 21-year-old man was treated at the hospital and discharged.

This was one of 21 collisions reported over the weekend, with the police confirming that 10 were reported as damage only, 8 reported as minor injury and 3 reported as serious injury.

A police spokesperson said, “Around 1:15am Saturday, December 2nd police and first responders attended a reported two vehicle collision on Kindley Field Road in St. George’s.

“It appears that a car driver and a motorcyclist traveling in opposite directions collided.

“The injured rider, believed to be a 21-year-old St. George’s man, was taken via ambulance to King Edward VII Memorial Hospital for treatment of an arm injury and discharged later the same day.

“Both vehicles involved were damaged and inquiries continue. Any witnesses are encouraged to contact the main police telephone number 295-0011.”

Read More About

Category: Accidents and fires, All, News