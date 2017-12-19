42-Year-Old Arrested After Attempted Break-In

A 42-year-old man was arrested after an attempted break-in at a dwelling in Paget yesterday.

A police spokesperson said, “Police responded to a report of an attempted burglary that took place on Steele Lane in Paget yesterday at around 12:50pm.

“The victim stated that she was home when she noticed a male trying to gain entry into her dwelling. She then called out, asking the man to identify himself however the suspect ran off.

“As result, Police began a search in the area, and based on the description given by the victim, they came upon a man in the area who is known to police acting suspiciously.

“The 42-year-old man was stopped and searched, it was then noticed that he had in his possession house breaking tools. He was promptly arrested and taken to Hamilton Police Station.”

Category: All, Crime, News