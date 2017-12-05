Bermuda Fire Service Accept 2.5% Pay Increase

The Bermuda Fire & Rescue Service [BFRS] has accepted the Government’s offer of a 2.5% pay increase, retroactive until 1st April 2017, the Government confirmed today.

Minister of Cabinet Office with Responsibility for Government Reform, Lovitta Foggo, highlighted the “successful completion of negotiations between Government and the Bermuda Fire & Rescue Service [BFRS] – which resulted in the signing of a new Collective Bargaining Agreement [CBA] for the Service.”

Minister Foggo noted that the Government’s offer of a 2.5% pay increase, retroactive until 1st April 2017, has been accepted.

Minister Foggo said today, “As I noted last month, our union negotiation process continues with the relative bodies, and we are pleased to highlight this latest successful development with the Bermuda Fire & Rescue Service.

“On a regular basis the men and women of the BFRS are called upon to provide lifesaving services on behalf of the people of Bermuda. We are proud of their role in our community and we are thankful for their bravery and courage.”

The Chief Fire Officer, Lloyd Burchall said, “I would like to commend the negotiation Teams. It is my view that the signing of this Collective Agreement represents a step in the right direction towards improving officer morale and helping to clarify the future of the Fire Service.”

Jamal Albuoy, the Bermuda Fire Service Association [FSA] chairperson said, “I would like to acknowledge the cordial approach that the Public Sector Negotiation Team brought to the handling of government’s mandate in this process. The FSA is pleased with the agreed amendments and improvements made in our Collective Bargaining Agreement.”

“The public will be aware that since July 2017, Government has committed to concluding negotiations with the various public sector unions to ensure a healthy partnership for the delivery of critical services to the community,” the Government said.

“Last month, Minister Foggo announced the successful completion of negotiations with the Bermuda Public Services Union [BPSU], which also led to a 2.5% pay increase. All negotiations are being headed by the Public Sector Negotiation Team, which comprises of Gary Phillips, Martin Law and John Harvey.”

This is the third announcement of negotiations with Unions being completed, following after similar announcements in relation to the Bermuda Union of Teachers [BUT] and Bermuda Public Services Union [BPSU], who both also accepted 2.5% pay increases.

Read More About

Category: All, News