Video: Ford Sings In Surprise BBC Performance

Thanks to a prank pulled off by his wife, Bermudian singer Marvin Ford was recently featured on Michael McIntyre’s Big Show on the BBC, where he put on a “phenomenal” singing performance.

A story in the Littlehampton Gazette said, “An Arundel singer got a shock when the TV advert he thought he was shooting turned out to be a BBC comedy show with Michael McIntyre – and his wife organised the whole thing.

“Ellen Ford, who lives in Ford Road, said, “My husband is a phenomenal singer. He gets everybody up dancing and they love him.”

“Originally from Bermuda, 44-year-old Marvin is no stranger to the limelight. He has been singing since he was five years old and performs at weddings.

“But for the big surprise to work Ellen had to keep the secret from him for months.

“Ellen, who runs The Enchanted Florist in Angmering, said, “We got into London under the ruse that he was going to be an extra for an advert.”

“Marvin was taken to a fake studio where he thought he would be filming the commercial as a body double for an actor who was afraid of horses. Ellen admitted being a little nervous about how he would react when the walls came down and Marvin realised he was on a large BBC comedy show.”

“But Marvin rose to the challenge, putting on a ‘phenomenal’ singing performance,” the report noted, and the video above definitely confirms that, with Mr Ford performing a stellar rendition of the Lionel Richie classic ‘Stuck On You.’

“Looking back on the experience, Marvin said, “It was a big surprise going up to be an extra in a commercial and finding myself centre in the Theatre Royal. It was great.”

Read More About

Category: All, Entertainment, Music, News, Videos