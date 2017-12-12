Bob Richards: “Bermuda Back From The Brink”

Former Deputy Premier and Finance Minister Bob Richards is getting set to release his new book, called “Bermuda Back from the Brink”, with the Bermuda Underwater Exploration Institute [BUEI] getting set to host a lecture and book signing with Mr Richards this Friday.

The event poster says, “How did a six quarter recession in the US turn into a six year depression in Bermuda? Find out the answers to this and more in Bob Richards’ talk about his new book ‘Bermuda Back from the Brink.’

“Book signing at 7pm. Q&A to follow. Don’t miss your chance to get a signed copy of Bob’s book, only a limited number of copies have been printed!”

Read More About

Category: All, News