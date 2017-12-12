Bob Richards: “Bermuda Back From The Brink”

December 12, 2017 | 6 Comments

Former Deputy Premier and Finance Minister Bob Richards is getting set to release his new book, called “Bermuda Back from the Brink”, with the Bermuda Underwater Exploration Institute [BUEI] getting set to host a lecture and book signing with Mr Richards this Friday.

The event poster says, “How did a six quarter recession in the US turn into a six year depression in Bermuda? Find out the answers to this and more in Bob Richards’ talk about his new book ‘Bermuda Back from the Brink.’

“Book signing at 7pm. Q&A to follow. Don’t miss your chance to get a signed copy of Bob’s book, only a limited number of copies have been printed!”

Bermuda Back from the Brink Dec 2017

click here banner authors & books 1

Share via email

Related Stories

Read More About

Category: All, News

Comments (6)

Trackback URL | Comments RSS Feed

  1. Um Um Like says:
    December 12, 2017

    Too soon?

    Reply
  2. Joe Bloggs says:
    December 12, 2017

    That may be an interesting read.

    I note that only yesterday the Government referred to our $2.5 billion in debt but today the Auditor-General is referring to our $3.7 billion debt. Can Bob explain what appears to be a significant disparity in the amount of our debt?

    Reply
  3. Onion Juice says:
    December 12, 2017

    Hope he has in there how he gave our Airport away for 30 years.

    Reply
  4. Doubting Thomas says:
    December 12, 2017

    More Messiah syndrome?

    Reply
  5. Stephen Thomson says:
    December 12, 2017

    We owe a huge debt of gratitude to Bob Richards. He gave his blood, sweat and tears to this island and I, for one, say thank you Bob for beginning the process for what will surely be a long and difficult journey for our island and our children. We went from virtually a debt free nation 20 years ago to a $2-3 billion debtor nation with a daily $500,000 interest charge that will undoubtedly increase with the fed rate increasing. Its time to pay the piper.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

«
»
="banner728-container bottom clearfix">