Bob Richards: “Bermuda Back From The Brink”
Former Deputy Premier and Finance Minister Bob Richards is getting set to release his new book, called “Bermuda Back from the Brink”, with the Bermuda Underwater Exploration Institute [BUEI] getting set to host a lecture and book signing with Mr Richards this Friday.
The event poster says, “How did a six quarter recession in the US turn into a six year depression in Bermuda? Find out the answers to this and more in Bob Richards’ talk about his new book ‘Bermuda Back from the Brink.’
“Book signing at 7pm. Q&A to follow. Don’t miss your chance to get a signed copy of Bob’s book, only a limited number of copies have been printed!”
Too soon?
That may be an interesting read.
I note that only yesterday the Government referred to our $2.5 billion in debt but today the Auditor-General is referring to our $3.7 billion debt. Can Bob explain what appears to be a significant disparity in the amount of our debt?
Underfunded pensions that no one wants to talk about.
Hope he has in there how he gave our Airport away for 30 years.
More Messiah syndrome?
We owe a huge debt of gratitude to Bob Richards. He gave his blood, sweat and tears to this island and I, for one, say thank you Bob for beginning the process for what will surely be a long and difficult journey for our island and our children. We went from virtually a debt free nation 20 years ago to a $2-3 billion debtor nation with a daily $500,000 interest charge that will undoubtedly increase with the fed rate increasing. Its time to pay the piper.