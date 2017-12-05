BPS Appeal For Witnesses To Pompano Robbery
The investigation into the armed robbery yesterday at Pompano Beach Club in Southampton continues, and police continue to appeal for witnesses or anyone who may have any information to contact them.
A police spokesperson said, “The investigation into the armed robbery involving a bladed article that occurred around 11am Monday, December 4th at Pompano Beach Club in Southampton continues.
“Both male suspects were described as light complexioned and 6 feet tall, wearing dark coloured jackets.
“There were no injuries reported and the scene was processed by the relevant police personnel.
“Detectives continue to appeal for witnesses or anyone who may have any information that can assist their inquiries – in particular residents in the Pompano Beach Club area and the Port Royal golf course area that were home around 11am Monday – to contact Sergeant Renay Rock at the Criminal Investigation Department on 247-1744 or the independent and confidential Crime Stoppers hotline 800-8477.”
As long as we allow full face helmets with dark visors we will continue to have this problem. Most robberies here in BDA are done while the thief is on a bike. But our politicians are more worried about what someone does in their bedroom with the same sex partner. Simple solution pass the bill to band dark visors, like you passed the bill to get rid of the Bermuda Casino Gaming Commissioner. END OF ROBBERIES