BPS Appeal For Witnesses To Pompano Robbery

The investigation into the armed robbery yesterday at Pompano Beach Club in Southampton continues, and police continue to appeal for witnesses or anyone who may have any information to contact them.

A police spokesperson said, “The investigation into the armed robbery involving a bladed article that occurred around 11am Monday, December 4th at Pompano Beach Club in Southampton continues.

“Both male suspects were described as light complexioned and 6 feet tall, wearing dark coloured jackets.

“There were no injuries reported and the scene was processed by the relevant police personnel.

“Detectives continue to appeal for witnesses or anyone who may have any information that can assist their inquiries – in particular residents in the Pompano Beach Club area and the Port Royal golf course area that were home around 11am Monday – to contact Sergeant Renay Rock at the Criminal Investigation Department on 247-1744 or the independent and confidential Crime Stoppers hotline 800-8477.”

