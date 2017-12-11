Photos: British Airways Boeing 747 At Airport

L.F. Wade International Airport welcomed an uncommon visitor tonight [Dec 11] when a Boeing 747-400, British Airways flight landed at approximately 9.38pm.

Flight 9174 left Phoenix, Arizona earlier this afternoon and stopped over in Bermuda for a fuel stop. Bernews unofficially understand the plane was being ferried with a flight crew and one of its four engines inoperable. The flight continued on its journey at approximately 11.22pm heading for Heathrow Airport in London.

Read More About

Category: All, News, Photos