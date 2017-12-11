Photos: British Airways Boeing 747 At Airport
L.F. Wade International Airport welcomed an uncommon visitor tonight [Dec 11] when a Boeing 747-400, British Airways flight landed at approximately 9.38pm.
Flight 9174 left Phoenix, Arizona earlier this afternoon and stopped over in Bermuda for a fuel stop. Bernews unofficially understand the plane was being ferried with a flight crew and one of its four engines inoperable. The flight continued on its journey at approximately 11.22pm heading for Heathrow Airport in London.
Big Girl of the Sky.
the Full Story.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fqtLUk5FYH4&feature=share
OMG…mayday mayday mayday….engine blow-out! thanks for that Rocky!
IGNORE THE COMPLETE IDIOT ABOVE!
Unusual now , but routine back in the ’70′s up to the mid ’80′s , before the UBP got Bermuda out of the tourism business and went full time to international business ….. Bad move !
Im sure you are living a pretty comfortable lifestyle thanks to that “switch from tourism to IB”.
Unfortunately, the PLP is looking to replace IB with who knows what, but it certainly will not bring the money fountains back! Those days are long gone.
coffee, haven’t seen you in a while…I guess they let you out of prison?