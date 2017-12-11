Photos: British Airways Boeing 747 At Airport

December 11, 2017 | 7 Comments

L.F. Wade International Airport welcomed an uncommon visitor tonight [Dec 11] when a Boeing 747-400, British Airways flight landed at approximately 9.38pm.

Flight 9174 left Phoenix, Arizona earlier this afternoon and stopped over in Bermuda for a fuel stop. Bernews unofficially understand the plane was being ferried with a flight crew and one of its four engines inoperable. The flight continued on its journey at approximately 11.22pm heading for Heathrow Airport in London.

British Airways Boeing 747 Bermuda, December 11 2017-4835

British Airways Boeing 747 Bermuda, December 11 2017-4667

British Airways Boeing 747 Bermuda, December 11 2017-4664

British Airways Boeing 747 Bermuda, December 11 2017-4673

British Airways Boeing 747 Bermuda, December 11 2017-4683

British Airways Boeing 747 Bermuda, December 11 2017-4815

British Airways Boeing 747 Bermuda, December 11 2017-4829

British Airways Boeing 747 Bermuda, December 11 2017-4828

British Airways Boeing 747 Bermuda, December 11 2017-4837

British Airways Boeing 747 Bermuda, December 11 2017-4853

Comments (7)

  1. facts of the rock says:
    December 12, 2017

    Big Girl of the Sky.

  2. facts of the rock says:
    December 12, 2017

    the Full Story.
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fqtLUk5FYH4&feature=share

  3. Coffee says:
    December 12, 2017

    Unusual now , but routine back in the ’70′s up to the mid ’80′s , before the UBP got Bermuda out of the tourism business and went full time to international business ….. Bad move !

    • sonso says:
      December 12, 2017

      Im sure you are living a pretty comfortable lifestyle thanks to that “switch from tourism to IB”.

      Unfortunately, the PLP is looking to replace IB with who knows what, but it certainly will not bring the money fountains back! Those days are long gone.

  4. bdaboy says:
    December 12, 2017

    coffee, haven’t seen you in a while…I guess they let you out of prison?

