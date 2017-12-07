Carole Holding ‘Pop Up Shop’ In Washington Mall

Carole Holding has once again opened a pop-up shop in the Washington Mall for the holiday season, offering an array of gourmet gift baskets, jams, and rum cakes until Christmas Eve at 4.00pm

A spokesperson said, “Don’t miss the opportunity to go visit the Carole Holding pop-up shop, located in the Washington Mall. The shop is filled with an array of Gourmet gift baskets some ready-made or select from her display of product available.

“Carole will design a basket especially for you. In addition, Carole’s Bacardi rum cakes may be purchased in four different flavours.

“The cakes made to Carole’s recipe include the finest fresh ingredients – fresh eggs, butter, Hershey chocolate, strawberries and pecan nuts, and of course different Bacardi Rums. Grab a jar of her Bermuda Onion marmalade, Carole’s Sweet Ginger Jam with Bacardi rum, or Strawberry and Champagne jam for your stocking stuffers.

“Did you know Carole is a professional chef by trade, having schooled in the UK many years ago. The art began as a hobby for which she is now know island-wide. Open until Christmas Eve at 4.00pm.”

