Centre For Justice On Partnership Bill Passing

While disappointed that “Government chose to roll back full marital equality,” the Centre for Justice said they “were encouraged by a floor amendment giving recognition to all same sex marriages that have taken outside Bermuda prior to the commencement of the Domestic Partnership Act,” and also said it was “encouraging to hear the change of tone in discourse in many speeches given on Friday night.”

These comments follow after the the Domestic Partnerships Act passed in the House on Friday evening, with the Bill aiming to replace same-sex marriage with a domestic partnership arrangement which can be entered into by both same-sex and heterosexual couples.

Same sex marriage became legal in Bermuda following a Supreme Court decision in May 2017, when the court ruled that “common law discriminates against same-sex couples by excluding them from marriage.”

“The passing of the Bill came as no surprise. We are not resiling from our disappointment that Government chose to roll back full marital equality,” the Centre for Justice said.

“That said, we were encouraged by a floor amendment giving recognition to all same sex marriages that have taken outside Bermuda prior to the commencement of the Domestic Partnership Act, a recommendation that Centre for Justice and the Human Rights Commission had proposed to Minister Brown during consultation.

“It was also encouraging to hear the change of tone in discourse in many speeches given on Friday night.

“Several MPs acknowledged that this issue highlights a generational gap and philosophical difference between parents and their young adult children whose worldview is more inclusive and progressive. Several MPs recognize and acknowledged that this marital equality will not end with this Bill. Hopefully, Bermuda will get there sooner than later.”

The Bill has now passed in the House, and will head to the Senate for another vote.

