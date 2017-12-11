City: Fracture Causes “Leaked Sewage”
There has been a fracture in the force main on Front Street in the vicinity of the King St./Front St. junction which has “resulted in leaked sewage causing the odour in the area,” the City of Hamilton said today.
“Crews are endeavouring to do pipeline camera-work in the area this afternoon. Once the fracture has been identified, a trenching schedule will be confirmed, and traffic management will be in place so that work to repair the fracture and resolve the issue can take place with expediency.
“Motorists are asked to be aware of this development and to be on the lookout for signage in the area. There are many moving parts to resolve the issue and the City thanks the general public in advance for their patience and understanding as it makes these necessary repairs to the City infrastructure.”
What about the leak just north and east of Parliament and Reid.
When will this be subject to camera work.
Colonialoscopy………
That’s a dirty job to undertake
well here we go wasting taxpayer dollars on reversing marriage equality when our infrastructure is shot…makes sense right?…….time to wake up we been hood winked ………..again
I always said the city was full of it!
So its taken the COH one month to come to this conclusion? Our city is looking and smelling terrible month after month. Our city streets are filthy, trash and litter everywhere. Then we have these cheap and nasty benches on Reid Street that are truly an eye sore. Little to no thought was put into to this as you cant even find a trash receptacle anywhere near these benches. Some great examples of our COH fees at work here. Lets not talk about the rat issue that out of control due to restaurant garbage left on sidewalks overnight.