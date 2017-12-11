City: Fracture Causes “Leaked Sewage”

There has been a fracture in the force main on Front Street in the vicinity of the King St./Front St. junction which has “resulted in leaked sewage causing the odour in the area,” the City of Hamilton said today.

“Crews are endeavouring to do pipeline camera-work in the area this afternoon. Once the fracture has been identified, a trenching schedule will be confirmed, and traffic management will be in place so that work to repair the fracture and resolve the issue can take place with expediency.

“Motorists are asked to be aware of this development and to be on the lookout for signage in the area. There are many moving parts to resolve the issue and the City thanks the general public in advance for their patience and understanding as it makes these necessary repairs to the City infrastructure.”

