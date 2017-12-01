Collision, Traffic Diversions On Wilkinson Avenue

[Updated] As of 3.00 this afternoon [Dec 1] there are traffic diversions in the Wilkinson Avenue area, by Crystal Caves, due to a collision involving a bike and a truck.

A police spokesperson said, “Please be advised that there has been a collision in the area of Wilkinson Avenue in the area of Crystal Caves between a bike and a truck.

“The rider of the bike has sustained serious injuries and has been conveyed to the hospital. The traffic is being diverted in the area, and the relevant police officers are headed down to the scene.”

Update 4.22pm: A police spokesperson said, “Around 2:30pm today [Friday, December 1st] police and first responders were dispatched to a report of a road traffic collision that took place on Wilkinson Avenue in Hamilton parish near the entrance to Crystal Caves.

“Details are still unfolding but it appears that a truck and a motorcycle traveling in opposite directions collided.

“The rider of the motorcycle has been taken to the hospital and his condition is believed to be serious.

“The area was cordoned off and the scene is being processed.

“Any witnesses are asked to contact the main police telephone number 295-0011.”

