Councillor In Bermuda During Grenfell Fire

Elizabeth Campbell, the leader of Kensington and Chelsea council, did not attend a national memorial for victims of the Grenfell Tower tragedy, following a request from bereaved families.

Mrs. Campbell, who has been criticized for being ‘out of touch’ with the tower block’s residents, revealed she was on holiday in Bermuda when the disaster unfolded.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, the councillor revealed she had been in Bermuda watching the America’s Cup with her husband at the time the fire killed 71 people in the council-owned high rise.

According to the Huffington Post: “She broke the trip off to return to Kensington and help with the fallout, during which the council’s offices were stormed by protestors furious with its response.”

Mrs. Campbell only took over as leader of Kensington and Chelsea council in July – weeks after the tragedy.

The leader of the Labour opposition group, Robert Atkinson, has been amongst Mrs. Campbell’s harshest critics, saying she represented the “most privileged” ward in the royal borough.

She has also faced repeated demands for her to resign since she took over. In response, Mrs. Campbell told the Sunday Times she understood the public anger directed at the council, which has been accused of ignoring warnings about fire safety at the tower. However, she also questioned the focus on her wealthy background adding: “I think the whole thing about identity politics is completely ridiculous.”

A national ceremony was held at St. Paul’s Cathedral in central London on Thursday.

