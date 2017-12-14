Video: America’s Cup Documentary Part #3

“This is Part 3 of a nine-part series walking you down memory lane of Bermuda’s 35th America’s Cup and revealing behind the scenes insights from Bermudians who were involved in planning and preparing the event.”, the ACBDA said.

“You’ll hear how they were nervous in the planning stages, wondering ‘could we deliver’ and ‘had Bermuda bitten off more than we could chew’ with this grand scale event.

“From zero to hero, countless teams within the community imagined what was needed, planned accordingly and worked around the clock to make it happen! This is the story of being on The Big Stage.

“Bermudians’ hard work clearly paid off when thousands of people walked onto the of the America’s Cup Village day after day, becoming fans of this exciting foiling catamaran race on the Great Sound, the historic, prestigious and legendary America’s Cup.

“This locally produced documentary is narrated by Bermuda’s most acclaimed actor, centenarian Earl Cameron, CBE.

“After reading the script Mr Cameron enthusiastically agreed to be the voice behind the production. Don’t miss this must-see behind the scenes account from Bermudians in AC35.

“Nine Parts was produced by ACBDA with local production company Shooter and Scribe Productions.”

