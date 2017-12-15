Video: America’s Cup Documentary Part #4

“The 35th America’s Cup in Bermuda was very much about the Common Good of the island and its people. As a community we learned how to work together for the good of all and how to collaborate as agencies, government departments and the private sector for the best results,” the ACBDA said as Part 4 of their Earl Cameron narrated documentary is released.

“Bermuda is known for working together during times of crisis, but this was the first national event that required this scale of collaboration and cooperation, and Bermuda did it!

“In the planning stages and during the 5-week long event, private companies that usually compete for business instead joined forces to deliver large volumes of stock efficiently. Hear more from them on what was going on behind the scenes to make the event run smoothly and professionally.

“Meanwhile hundreds of locals gave their time and energy as XL Catlin FirstMates Volunteers in areas on the water, in hospitality, media management, marshalling and more.”

