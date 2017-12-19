Video: America’s Cup Documentary Part #6

“A unique aspect of the America’s Cup in Bermuda was that the racing teams, their support crew and their families came to live in Bermuda for an extended period, well before the event. They integrated into our community taking part in local events and supporting many charities, organisations and social programs”, the ACBDA said.

“Of course the AC Endeavour Programme and the Red Bull Youth America’s Cup – TeamBDA were the most memorable. Take a walk down memory lane and re-live the excitement of TeamBDA winning their race in the finals.

“In Part 6 of this documentary series, we describe the significant community impact of the America’s Cup and hear from just a few of the many people who benefited.

“Dimitri Stevens, an accomplished sailor and the helmsman of TeamBDA shares his experience of coaching young kids in the Endeavour Program and he speaks to the importance of Bermuda’s school children learning to enjoying water sports.

“Narrated by Bermuda’s most acclaimed actor, centenarian Earl Cameron, CBE, this retrospective documentary demonstrates the national pride and lasting positive impact of Bermuda hosting the 35th America’s Cup.”

