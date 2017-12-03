Volleyball Tournament: Senior School Results
Mount Saint Agnes Academy held off a spirited comeback to defeat Saltus Grammar School 25-20 in the Bermuda School Sports Federation Senior School Girls Volleyball Tournament.
MSA jumped to a 16-8 before Saltus came back to tie it up at 16-16. After changing scores a few times MSA hit another gear and scored the last five points to win 25-20. Saltus defeated Warwick Academy 25-19 in one Semi-Final while MSA defeated CedarBridge Academy 25-19 in the other.
Bermuda School Sports Federation Senior School Girls Results
- CedarBridge – 25
Berkeley – 7
- MSA – 25
Saltus – 13
- Warwick Academy – 25
Berkeley -10
- MSA -25
Berkeley -10
- Saltus – 25
Berkeley 15
- MSA – 25
Warwick Academy – 17
- MSA – 25
CedarBridge – 12
- Saltus – 23
Warwick Academy – 25
- Warwick Academy – 25
CedarBridge – 21
- Saltus – 25
CedarBridge – 16
Bermuda School Sports Federation Senior School Boys Division
Five man Warwick Academy pulled off an upset in defeating MSA 15-17 in the B Final. Warwick defeated Saltus 25-10 in their Semi-Final while MSA defeated CedarBridge 25-21 in the other.
Bermuda School Sports Federation Senior School Boys Round Robin Results
- MSA – 25
CedarBridge – 19
- Msa – 25
Saltus -23
- MSA – 25
Warwick Academy -23
- Saltus – 25
CedarBridge – 16
- Warwick Academy – 25
Saltus – 20
- Warwick Academy – 25
CedarBridge – 16
Hi guys,
Warwick beat MSA 25- 17 in ‘B’ girls’ final after defeating Saltus comfortably in the semi final. Unfortunately finals were on the same day as our school play and so we lost several players from both ‘A’ and ‘B’ team after the round robin to get back to play.
High school boys competition will be held on Tuesday starting at 4:00.
Mark Thorne