Volleyball Tournament: Senior School Results

Mount Saint Agnes Academy held off a spirited comeback to defeat Saltus Grammar School 25-20 in the Bermuda School Sports Federation Senior School Girls Volleyball Tournament.

MSA jumped to a 16-8 before Saltus came back to tie it up at 16-16. After changing scores a few times MSA hit another gear and scored the last five points to win 25-20. Saltus defeated Warwick Academy 25-19 in one Semi-Final while MSA defeated CedarBridge Academy 25-19 in the other.

Bermuda School Sports Federation Senior School Girls Results

CedarBridge – 25

Berkeley – 7

Berkeley – 7 MSA – 25

Saltus – 13

Saltus – 13 Warwick Academy – 25

Berkeley -10

Berkeley -10 MSA -25

Berkeley -10

Berkeley -10 Saltus – 25

Berkeley 15

Berkeley 15 MSA – 25

Warwick Academy – 17

Warwick Academy – 17 MSA – 25

CedarBridge – 12

CedarBridge – 12 Saltus – 23

Warwick Academy – 25

Warwick Academy – 25 Warwick Academy – 25

CedarBridge – 21

CedarBridge – 21 Saltus – 25

CedarBridge – 16

Bermuda School Sports Federation Senior School Boys Division

Five man Warwick Academy pulled off an upset in defeating MSA 15-17 in the B Final. Warwick defeated Saltus 25-10 in their Semi-Final while MSA defeated CedarBridge 25-21 in the other.

Bermuda School Sports Federation Senior School Boys Round Robin Results

MSA – 25

CedarBridge – 19

CedarBridge – 19 Msa – 25

Saltus -23

Saltus -23 MSA – 25

Warwick Academy -23

Warwick Academy -23 Saltus – 25

CedarBridge – 16

CedarBridge – 16 Warwick Academy – 25

Saltus – 20

Saltus – 20 Warwick Academy – 25

CedarBridge – 16

