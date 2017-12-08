December 8th: House Of Assembly Schedule

Today’s [Dec 8] session of the House of Assembly is expected to be busy, with the Casino Gaming Amendment, Domestic Partnership, and Decriminalisation of Cannabis Amendment due for their second reading, while Ministerial statements are scheduled for topics including a Loan Facility Agreement, the EU list of Non-Cooperative Jurisdictions, Union negotiations, St. Georges Hotel development update, bridges and more.

Some of the items listed on today’s House of Assembly Order of Business [PDF] are below:

Papers and other Communications to the House: “Financial Statements of the Bermuda Government Consolidated Fund 2017” lay for the information of the House of Assembly – W.L. Furbert “2016 Financial Statements for Bermuda Tourism Authority and the 2016 Year In Review” lay for the information of the House of Assembly- J.S. Simmons. “Tucker’s Point Resort Residential Development [Hamilton and St. George's Parishes] Special Development Amendment Order 2017″ lay for the consideration of the House of Assembly – C.W.D. Brown. “Annual Report of the Registrar General for the year ending 31st December, 2016”lay for the information of the House of Assembly – C.W.D. Brown. Statements by Ministers and Junior Ministers. “US$135,000,000 Loan Facility Agreement between The Bank of NT Butterfield & Son Limited and The Government of Bermuda”- E.D.G. Burt “Joint Ministerial Council” – E.D.G. Burt European Council Conclusions on “EU list of non-Cooperative Jurisdictions for Tax Purposes”” – E.D.G. Burt “Financial Statements of the Bermuda Government Consolidated Fund 2017”- W.L. Furbert “Space Industry”- W.H. Roban “Energy Summit and Integrated Resource Planning”- W.H. Roban “Update on Union Negotiations” – L.F. Foggo “National Certification Programs” – D. V. S. Rabain “The St. Georges Hotel Development Update” – J.S. Simmons. “School Conditions Survey”- Lt. Col. D. A. Burch “Update on Bridges”- Lt. Col. D. A. Burch “Annual Report of the Registrar General for the year ending 31st December, 2016”- C.W.D. Brown Orders of the Day: 1. Second Reading: “Casino Gaming Amendment Act 2017”

[Minister of Economic Development and Tourism]

First Reading: November 10, 2017 2. Second Reading: “Health Insurance Amendment Act 2017”

[Minister of Health]

First Reading: November 17, 2017 3. Consideration of the “Constitution of Bermuda [Constituency Boundaries] Order 2017”

[Premier, Minister of Finance]

Tabled: November 24, 2017 4. Second Reading: “Price Commission Amendment Act 2017”

[Premier, Minister of Finance]

First Reading: November 24, 2017 5. Second Reading: “Domestic Partnership Act 2017”

[Minister of Home Affairs]

First Reading: November 24, 2017 6. Second Reading: “Misuse of Drugs [Decriminalisation of Cannabis] Amendment Act 2017”

[Minister of Social Development and Sport]

First Reading: December 1, 2017 Motion Motion to be moved by Ms. R.D.L. Ming, notice of which was given on 1st December 2017: “Whereas it is acknowledged that the public are becoming increasingly aware of incidents relating to sexual offenders, and these incidents are alarming and create widespread concern as to how we manage the information relating to sexual offenders and how we protect our communities simultaneously; “Be it resolved that this Honourable House establish a Joint Select Committee to examine, review and make recommendations, and report to this House its findings on existing legislation which addresses the necessity for a public sex offenders’ register along with other pertinent matters relating to convicted sex offenders.”

