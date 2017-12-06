Donna Raynor Selected As IAF Council Member

Bermuda National Athletics Association President Donna Raynor has been selected as a Council member for the International Athletics Foundation for the next four years on behalf of the IAAF/IAF President Sebastian Coe.

Raynor said, “This is such an honour and I am very excited and touched to have been selected.”

Raynor continued, “The Mission and Objectives of this Foundation’s primary mission is to charitably assist the IAAF [International Association of Athletics Federation, World Governing Body for Track and Field Athletics] and its affiliated national governing bodies in perpetuating the development and promotion of athletics world-wide.”

“Through its support of a variety of programmes and projects including educational, scientific, technical, promotional and social activities. The Foundation strives to aid athletes, administrators, coaches, national athletics federations and others to practice all forms of athletics in the best of conditions,” continued Raynor.

“Some of its activities include educational courses, seminars, conferences and the like to promote a better knowledge of the sport of athletics.”

Raynor continued, “The foundation has the personal support of His Serene Highness Prince Albert of Monaco who also acts as the Foundations Honorary President. The President of the Foundation is President Sebastian Coe.”

Raynor concluded, “The Foundation meets once a year and consists of 12 persons including well known pole vaulter Sergey Bubka.”

Read More About

Category: All, Sports